What Do Yolanda Hadid, Cher and Anjelica Houston All Have in Common? Lifetime TV Projects

Lifetime just announced a whole slate of upcoming projects and boy is the list of talent involved interesting.
Never before have Cher, Melissa Joan Hart, Anjelica Houston and Yolanda Hadid been linked in one press release (we think), but each of those famous women is attached in one way or another to one of the cable net's new films and reality series.
On the movie side of things, Cher is set to executive produce and star in the original movie Flint, which tells the story of three women from the titular town in Michigan who fought to expose the wrongdoing committed against residents who were unknowingly using and drinking lead-polluted water. Because who else do you think of to dramatize an atrocity on par with Flint than the star of Burlesque? (We kid. We love you, Cher!)
Other films on the way include Watcher in the Woods, a reimagining of the '80s cult classic starring Anjelica Houston and directed by none other than Sabrina the Teenage Witch herself, Melissa Joan Hart—Yes, you read that right—and I Am Elizabeth Smart, executive produced and narrated by the kidnapping victim herself, exploring how she survived the terrifying ordeal and confronting the truth and misconceptions about her captivity.
In the reality TV realm, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid star makes her return to the format that made her a household name with Model Moms (working title), in which Yolanda will put the skills used to catapult her children Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid to modeling fame to the test as she and her team of experts put aspiring models and their "momagers" through an eight-week training program, focused on the "physical, mental and emotional wellness" it takes to turn your name into a brand.
So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley also joins the Lifetime fam with the new series This Time Next Year, which follows ordinary people as they embark on extraordinary missions to change their lives over the course of a year. Each transformation will be revealed on screen in a matter of moments as the participants enter one door and emerge from another as if they've traveled through time. So, get ready for some incredibly insane GIFs.
Air dates for the projects will be announced soon.
