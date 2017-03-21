Zayn Malik Teases New Single With PartyNextDoor, Promises More Music ''Soon''

The wait is (almost) over, Zayn Malik fans!

The singer is bringing us one step closer to his second solo album, teasing a new single with rapper PartyNextDoor.

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover art for the new song "Still Got Time," and while he didn't give any other details as to when we can expect the release, he did promise fans it will be "soon" and asked them to keep their faith in that.