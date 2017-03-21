Zayn Malik Teases New Single With PartyNextDoor, Promises More Music ''Soon''

The wait is (almost) over, Zayn Malik fans!
The singer is bringing us one step closer to his second solo album, teasing a new single with rapper PartyNextDoor.
The former One Direction singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover art for the new song "Still Got Time," and while he didn't give any other details as to when we can expect the release, he did promise fans it will be "soon" and asked them to keep their faith in that.
Soon and I mean it ?? https://t.co/Cdp6aurkHG— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 21, 2017
When one fan tweeted back at him saying, "I don't trust your soon," Zayn responded, "Don't be like that ... I promise you."
Just to give them a little more reason to believe, he also shared what appears to be a 10-second snippet from the song, and it's definitely sounding like it could be our next favorite tune to dance to.
Meanwhile, Zayn has also touched a bit on his second solo album following Mind of Mine, which he released a year ago.
Chatting with The Sunday Times Style, he explained, "They always say the second album is difficult. But so far I'm really happy with this one."
He continued, "There are real signs of growth and development," noting that he's not only changed as an artist, but as a person. "Hopefully, as a human being, I'm growing too, in my knowledge and perception."