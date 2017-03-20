Dancing with the Stars Premiere Awards: Could This Be the Best Season Yet?

This season, Hernandez' teammate (and the most decorated American female gymnast of all time) Simone Biles is an obvious frontrunner, but so is Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, and Olympic figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan has an up as well (and not just because everybody loves Nancy Kerrigan).

And then, of course, there's Flamenco expert Charo, and puss-patter Erika Jayneboth of whom have at least some kind of dance/performance experience. We're simply not worried at all about the women.

And actually, most of the guys aren't bad either. In fact, we might be ready to say this is the most talented season in years, if not ever. Nick Viall has some serious moves, and baseball player David Ross and football player Rashad Jennings both killed it.

This could seriously be anybody's season, and that's when this show is at its most fun. Everybody's good! Everybody's fun! We're having fun!

Tonight, we decided to hand out some awards based on everyone's first performances.