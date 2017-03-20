EXCLUSIVE!

Fifty Shades Darker Actress Bella Heathcote Is Engaged to Director Andrew Dominik

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gal Gadot, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Wonder Baby Is Here! Gal Gadot Gives Birth to a Daughter Named Maya

Tony Goldwyn, Huma Abedin

No Scandal Here: Why Tony Goldwyn and Huma Abedin Went to Disneyland Together

Malika Haqq, Ronnie Magro

Watch Sparks Fly Between Mailka Haqq & Ronnie Magro-Ortiz in New Promo for Famously Single Season Two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Heathcote, Engaged

INSTAR Images

Congratulations to Bella Heathcote!

E! News can confirm the Australian Fifty Shades Darker actress is engaged to her longtime partner, Australian film director Andrew Dominik, 49.

Heathcote first sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed leaving the Sydney airport earlier this month with a huge diamond sparkler on that finger. Then, she took to Instagram over the weekend and showed off the ring once again.

Celebrating Lily Collins' birthday with Phoebe Tonkin, Heathcote took a selfie with a drink in her hand where you can visibly see the diamond glittering on her left hand.

"Thanks for being born," she captioned the photo, tagging the birthday girl and fellow Australian actress.

Heathcote and Dominik have been together for six years. Previously, the screenwriter was engaged to actress Robin Tunney, but they split up in 2010.

Photos

Stars' Blingtastic Engagement Rings

Meanwhile, Bella plays one of Christian Grey's ex-subs (or former "submissive lovers") Leila in Fifty Shades Darker. She ends up stalking Anastasia Steele in the film after suffering a mental breakdown.

Before taking on the massive role in the hit trilogy, Heathcote made her acting debut in 2008 in the horror movie Acolytes and was later cast in the popular Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Before Dominik, she was linked to Brad Pitt, which she found "hilarious."

"I remember being in New York when it happened and my friend sent me an e-mail saying, 'I can't believe you didn't tell me!'" the actress told New York TimesT magazine in 2012. "And then I went to Duane Reade and it was in Star magazine. But I wasn't bothered because it was just so far from the truth—it was hilarious to me.

TAGS/ Fifty Shades Darker , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again