Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta's New Romance Heats Up During Hawaiian Vacation

Scheana Shay

cortney.erin/Instagram

Scheana Shay is getting lei'd!

The Vanderpump Rules star recently enjoyed some alone time with new love interest Robert Valletta in Hawaii, later taking to Instagram to share snapshots from the romantic rendezvous. In one photo, Scheana gets a piggy back ride from Valletta, who flips off the camera as if to echo his girlfriend's caption, "F--k the haters."

Scheana's sister Cortney came along for the tropical adventure, as well as the girls' parents. The Bravo darling also modeled a number of sultry swimwear looks, writing, "I'm on a boat. In Hawaii. Life is good" alongside one bikini pic. 

E! News learned in late February that Scheana and Valletta had taken their decade-long friendship to the next level, a couple of months after she filed for divorce from husband Mike Shay

Scheana Shay

Instagram

An insider shared with E! News exclusively at the time, "Scheana wasn't looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right. They're seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other's company."

Our source confirmed that the actor has been welcomed with open arms by Shay's inner circle, explaining, "Her friends and family really like him! People think this could lead somewhere. She's been through a lot. Everyone's happy for her." 

In an interview with E! News, Shay discussed her hope for finding love after the highly-publicized split, admitting, "I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

