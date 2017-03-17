Todd Fisher Previews Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's "Very Meaningful" Public Memorial

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Todd Fisher is ready to celebrate his mother and sister's lives with their biggest admirers.
Close to one week before Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be remembered at a public tribute, one family member is sharing new details about what fans can expect.
According to Todd, this event is not just being done for close friends. Instead, it's being held for fans to celebrate two special lives.
"Because of Debbie and her connection to her fans and Carrie and her connection to her fans, we thought it was very important to create an event that would be able to give them all an outlet and a place to express," Todd shared with E! News exclusively. "I know that's what my mother would want and I know that's what Carrie would want."
"We created this forum so that everybody could participate, say their goodbyes and have some closure," he added.
According to a family source, guests will have the opportunity to see never-before-seen footage and photos of the Hollywood stars. Fans who receive a program will be able to read an interview featuring Debbie that was done just two weeks before her death.
E! News has also learned that close family friend James Blunt wrote a song about Carrie that will be played during a montage for the very first time.
"It's going to just be a very meaningful tribute to them and I think it's going to be more positive than anything else," Todd shared with us. "I think everybody will be on a major rollercoaster ride."
Carrie went into cardiac arrest while onboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She died four days later at the age of 60. Debbie passed away one day later at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke.
"She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning," Todd previously shared with E! News. "More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress."
He continued, "She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event."
The whole memorial service, scheduled for March 25 at 1 p.m. PST, is expected to be streamed live on DebbieReynolds.com.