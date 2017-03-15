Demi Lovato Reflects on 5-Year Anniversary of Sobriety With Heartfelt Message: There Were ''So Many Times I Wanted to Relapse''

Demi Lovato is celebrating one major milestone in her sober living journey.

The "Confident" songstress shared a heartfelt message to Instagram on Tuesday, marking her five-year anniversary of sobriety. "So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," Lovato wrote alongside a progress tracker from The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. 

She continued, "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

The former Disney channel star hasn't shied away from addressing her tumultuous teenage years head-on, which included substance abuse, addiction, eating disorders, depression and self-inflicted harm. In 2010, Lovato left touring with the Jonas Brothersand checked into a rehab facility for three months. 

Three years later, the 24-year-old reportedly moved into a sober living house for upwards of a year, and in the midst of releasing new chart-topping music, also advocated for mental health reform on Capitol Hill after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. 

As for her health these days, an insider shared with E! News that Demi remains committed to sobriety with help from her support network and new boyfriend,  MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos

"It just gets better with each day. Demi has a strong mind and determination to keep it up," the source said. "Each day is a celebration."

Congratulations, Demi!

