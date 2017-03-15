Mandy Moore Responds to This Is Us Season Finale Backlash: "I Would Encourage Patience"

Now that This Is Us has finished its first season, one thing is becoming abundantly clear: Not everyone thought they stuck the landing.

There's a growing contingent of the show's fan base made up of viewers who are less than thrilled that the finale didn't deliver on what they assumed was a promise to reveal how Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson met his untimely demise, especially after the weeks leading up to the big episode dropped a steady stream of hints about the unfortunate incident. Instead, creator Dan Fogelman and his writers chose to focus on Jack's relationship with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), revealing how they first met and quite possibly how they split.

Despite pleas from Ventimiglia and the gang to focus more on Jack's life than his death as the finale neared, a cursory glance at Twitter once the credits rolled revealed that there were some who felt, let's say, shortchanged by the episode.