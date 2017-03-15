These Are the Foods Pippa Middleton and Adele Stick to When They Want to Stay Fit—Spoiler! Red Wine Is Included

Adele's trainer has the remedy for your diet woes.

When it comes to star quality, there are few who don't know the Grammy-winning songstress. When she wants to put her best foot—and physique—forward, she turns to the advice of her trainer, Pete Geracimo, who is a big fan of the SirtFood Diet.

Having trained with the likes of the British musician, Kate Middleton's famous sister Pippa Middleton and Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall, the health and fitness pro has a wildly recognizable roster of clients to his name. So, when he publicly praises a new way of approaching food, we listen.

Having been involved in the creation of Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten's SirtFood Diet, Geracimo promises "there is no one who will not benefit from following it," whether you have 15 Grammy Awards to your name or you reserve singing for the shower.