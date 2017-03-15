A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Gets Season 2 Order

Leah Remini's docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has been renewed for a second season by A&E.

The new season will feature 10 new hour-long episodes that will further explore accounts of former members whose lives have been affected by the Church of Scientology.

"It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere. The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others," said Remini in a press release.