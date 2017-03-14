Can Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Survive The Bachelor Curse?

1-for-21.
That is The Bachelor's record when it comes to marriages that have come out of its 21-season run thus far (The Bachelorette is 3-for-12), with Sean Lowe being the only Bachelor to marry his final pick so far. But will Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, whose proposal finally aired during Monday night's finale, be able to change that?
When the newly engaged couple chatted with E! News' Carissa Culiner on Tuesday, they didn't seem all that concerned about a Bachelor curse.
"In any relationship you have the fear that it might not work out," Vanessa, 29, said. "The great thing we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other."
And while they've yet to wed, some of the franchise's more recent couples, including JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, and Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, are still together.
"Quite honestly, recently, there's been a decent amount of success stories, people are still together," Nick reasoned. "Listen…relationships are hard in general in life, most relationships fail in the real world, and lately, Bachelor's had a pretty good run."
Still, the couple is realistic about the pressures that face any couple that comes out of the show.
"We also recognize that we took a leap of faith and it's not ideal, and so far our relationship has been anything but," Nick said. "We're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that have been most successful and we're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that lasted a very short amount of time. We'll see what happens and we're very optimistic."
One of the biggest obstacles facing The Bachelor couples is the social media scrutiny, which was nothing new for Nick, with this being his fourth outing within the franchise, but Vanessa admitted, "I was new at this!" (Seriously, she didn't even know who the original Bachelorette Trista Sutter was.)
"When we first got engaged, I tried to give her a heads up of what it is going to be like, social-media wise," Nick, 36, said, with Vanessa adding that she was initially not going to read anything.
"She's had her moments," Nick admitted, "but she's been pretty good."
Vanessa credited Nick with coaching her throughout the process, and seemed to understand it comes with the territory when you find love on a TV show.
"Our love story has been televised, so it's normal to get criticism, it's normal to get people who are very optimistic about it."
To hear more from Nick and Vanessa about their future post-The Bachelor, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.