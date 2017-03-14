The Flash's Candice Patton on the Quest to Save Iris' Life: "Everyone Feels Helpless"

There's one major goal for everyone on The Flash right now: Save Iris West.

Ever since Barry (Grant Gustin) accidentally ended up a few months in the future and saw the speed god Savitar stab Iris (Candice Patton) straight through the back in order to get revenge for whatever Barry does to him much further in the future, he's been on a quest to save his girlfriend. He tried training Iris' brother, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to be fast enough to do the saving, but all that did was allow Savitar to trap Wally in the speed force in his place.

He tried speeding up his relationship with Iris and changing other aspects of the future, like proposing to her, since she doesn't appear to have a ring on when she dies, but that only created a rift between them when she found out.