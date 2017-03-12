The Walking Dead's Lennie James Breaks Down Morgan's Big Relapse: "He Has Slipped Off the Wagon"

In the world of The Walking Dead, any notions about surviving the zombie apocalypse through methods of non-violence are constantly proven to be impossible.

On tonight's new episode, resident pacifist Morgan (Lennie James) was finally forced to abandon his "kill no living thing" credo when push came to shove and Richard (Karl Makinen), on his continued quest to goad the Kingdom into war with the Saviors, incited violence by hiding one of the cantaloupes in the Kingdom's delivery. His suicide mission backfired when that long-haired Savior goon killed young Benjamin (Logan Miller) instead, pushing Morgan back to the brink of insanity. Eventually, Richard got what he wanted when Morgan smashed his head in during the second meeting with the Saviors.

It was a profoundly sad moment for both Morgan and the audience, as yet again, we were reminded that any hope of doing things differently wasn't feasible and violence was almost always inevitable. To break down Morgan's big moment, as well as his ever-evolving relationship with Carol (Melissa McBride), E! News got James himself on the phone. What follows is our unedited Q&A.