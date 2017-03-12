Pregnant Ciara Gets Ice Cream After Car Accident and as She and Russell Wilson Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Their Engagement

Never underestimate the healing powers of love and ice cream.

Ciara, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was involved in a car accident Friday. A driver in a Volvo had T-boned the passenger side of her Mercedes SUV while the singer tried to make a left turn. Ciara and the other driver appeared to be unhurt. The star later tweeted, "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid."

On Saturday, Ciara was all smiles as she stepped out in Hollywood with a cup of soft-serve ice cream or yogurt in her hand and husband Russell Wilson by her side.