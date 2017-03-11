Kids' Choice Awards 2017: Everything You Didn't See on TV

And the Winner Is...: Just before the entire cast of Fuller House took the stage to accept the award for Favorite TV Show – Family Show, John Stamos sat on the very edge of his seat as if he knew the Netflix revival would go home a lucky winner. Looks like John played his cards right!

Star in the Making: As Gwen Stefani and her three sons (who watched Little Mix's performance oh-so intently) left the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, one of the pop star's little ones waved goodbye to all the fans screaming for the fab foursome. Too cute!

Brotherly Love: And speaking of Gwen's boys, as their proud mama was deep in conversation with John Stamos, 10-year-old Kingston made sure his little brother Zuma was safe while standing on a chair trying to catch a flying T-shirt.