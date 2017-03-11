Eva Mendes Accompanies Ryan Gosling at SXSW But Avoids the Red Carpet Again

Eva Mendes made a rare appearance at the 2017 South by Southwest film festival Friday to support her longtime beau Ryan Gosling but went incognito.

The actress posted on her Instagram page a photo of the Paramount Theatre in Austin, where the actor walked the red carpet with co-stars Michael Fassbender, Berenice Marlohe and Rooney Mara at the premiere of their film Song to Song. Mendes was not spotted. She posted a heart emoji in her caption.

The actress has largely stayed away from the spotlight since the birth of her and Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," Mendes told Shape magazine, which features her on its April 2017 cover. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."