Kim Richards Could Face Jail Time If She Doesn't Complete Mandated Community Labor

Kim Richards could be behind bars if she fails to complete 450 hours of community labor by Sept. 7, 2017, E! News has exclusively learned.

Richards' attorney appeared in court on behalf of her client Friday for a probation modification hearing. She stood before Commissioner Jane Godfrey who told her if the hours weren't completed at Midnight Mission by the specified date the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star could receive jail time.

She could, however, avoid a sentence based on good cause, meaning she wouldn't have all the hours completed but she'd be almost done or proving she's making an effort to finish them.