Gabourey Sidibe Talks Weight Loss and Reveals She Used to Work as a Phone Sex Operator

Gabourey Sidibe struggled with weight and other personal issues before she became famous. She also had a rather surprising job.

Before making her acting debut in the 2009 film Precious, which earned her an Oscar nomination, the 33-year-old worked as a phone sex operator for three years. She told Nylon, which features her in an April 2017 cover story, that she subconsciously uses her sex voice when she orders room service.

Sidibe, also known for her roles on American Horror Story and Empire, made headlines last summer when she debuted a thinner figure. She recently revealed she had undergone laproscopic bariatric surgery after she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. She details her weight and other personal struggles in her memoir This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, which is set for release in May.