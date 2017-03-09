Nicole Kidman Explains Her "Seal" Clap at the 2017 Oscars

Let's give Nicole Kidman a round of applause.

Rather than come up with some cockamamie excuse for her weird clapping during the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26, the Lion actress confirmed her Harry Winston rings were to blame. "It was really awkward!" she said on Kyle and Jackie O Show Wednesday. "I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap.' I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'"

Kidman—who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress—wore 119 carats worth of Harry Winston diamonds, which included a cluster diamond ring. "It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she said. "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"