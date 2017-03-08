Teresa Giudice's Mother Gets a White Balloon Send-Off at Her Funeral

Teresa Giudice has said her final goodbyes.

After the death of her mother, Antonia Gorga, on Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star honored her memory with a white balloon send-off at her funeral.

"Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy I Love You," Giudice wrote on Instagram along with a video of a crowd releasing white balloons into the sky outside of a church.

E! News learned a funeral was held for Gorga on Monday after she died of natural causes three days earlier. She was 66 years old.