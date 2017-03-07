The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Says She's Not Engaged and Definitely Not Sleeping With Nick Viall

Don't believe everything you read about The Bachelor's biggest contestant of the season.
Just one day after Corinne Olympios faced her co-stars on The Bachelor's Women Tell All special, reports surfaced that the reality star may be engaged.
Could this be the most dramatic news to come out of the season? Not so fast!
"No. I'm not engaged. Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous," Corinne shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm getting fed up with all these rumors. Especially the rumors about Keith Berman."
"Keith Berman and I literally, literally are zero. Never were anything, never anything. He is the last person on the planet that I ever thought would have a media scandal. What? I'm so confused."
Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
Another headline gaining steam is the report that Nick Viall and Corinne have been hanging out since filming wrapped. Let's just say her final rose ceremony really was the end of the road.
"These rumors with him have got to stop. The rumor about me seeing Nick post show and having sex with Nick post show: That is just stupid," Corinne proclaimed. "Who comes up with this bulls--t? The last time I saw [Nick] was the day he put me in the limo."
For those who haven't been keeping track, The Bachelor season finale airs Monday night where Nick could propose to either Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates. Corinne made the Top 4, but was sent home after hometown dates.
And while viewers will soon find out if Nick found his happily ever after, Corinne is putting romance on the back burner to focus on her clothing line that will include T-shirts, casual wear and even some bathing suits.
"Uh? No! None of that," Corinne shared with E! News when asked if she's currently dating anyone. "I'm totally focused on my clothing line. I'm super focused on getting it. I have July deadlines and I am just hustling."
The Bachelor season finale airs Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.