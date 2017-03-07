Nick Carter Says Justin Bieber Doesn’t ''Hold a Candle'' to What the Backstreet Boys Did in Their Heyday

Getty Images
Think Justin Biebertops the list of celebrity bad boys? Then you might have never heard about the Backstreet Boys' wild past.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson have returned to the pop music scene with a brand new Las Vegas residency, and in a recent interview with ELLE.com, the guys dished on fame before the Instagram era.
"I'll tell you this," Carter shared. "There is some sh-t that AJ and I both did that I'm really glad that social media wasn't around for. Because Justin Bieber couldn't hold a candle to what we did."
McLean agreed, adding, "We would have been like TMZ's saving grace, bro. Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason... Just random stuff that never really got out."
And while BSB admits they've mostly cleaned up their act (except for cussing onstage here and there), they believe the new wave of recording artists has it much easier nowadays.
McLean continued, "But, the fame now—it's like night and day. The other side of that which was different for us: Without social media, without YouTube, without instant access, we had to do everything grassroots. We had to do every interview, every radio show, every outlet. We had to go to every country—that was the only way to do it. There was no Instagram, or posting things on YouTube to get a record deal."
Speaking about his experience at a One Direction concert, Howie also explained, "The new wave of boy band says, 'Oh, we don't do what they do.' But to be honest, to me, it's not as entertaining. What we do is we truly entertain people. Music, staging, dancing, everything."
This, Carter shared, is why Backstreet Boys has maintained their success decades after other groups have fizzled out.
"I think that's why we're still here in a lot of ways. Because it was always about a show. Regardless, we could always make great music and we could have hits. But whenever we hit the stage, we had to give a show that people would remember and that stood on its own," he recalled.
Biebs and 1D: Care to comment?