Katy Perry Walks the iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet With Quinoa in Her Teeth

Katy Perry unknowingly brought a snack along with her on the red carpet.

The 3-time iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee arrived to the annual ceremony Sunday night ready to belt it out inside Los Angeles' The Forum, but before setting foot in the arena, the songstress was already causing a bit of buzz.

Simply, the star had a few things accidentally stuck in her teeth.

"Currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth," she wrote on Instagram.