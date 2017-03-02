Al Roker Met Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy and Something Beautiful Happened

Al Roker got to meet Hoda Kotb's baby girl, Haley Joy!
On Thursday afternoon, the Today Show anchor took to Instagram to gush over meeting his co-host's daughter—who Hoda announced she adopted last week—and detailed the beautiful moment with some very kind words.
"If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," he captioned the photo, holding the baby in his arms and smiling. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!"
It's been quite the week for Hoda after announcing the news last Tuesday.
Not only did the Today Show pay a special tribute to the new mama, but several of her famous friends sent adorable gifts to congratulate her on the exciting new chapter in her life.
While Jimmy Kimmel sent some play toys and a couple Tonight Show onesies, Wendy Williams gifted Haley with an all-white rocking horse (which is actually a lamb).
"Haley is counting the days until she can ride," Kotb captioned a photo of the new toy, tagging The Wendy Williams Show. "Thank you xoxo."
Meanwhile, Hoda opened up about why she decided to name her daughter Haley Joy while speaking with her best friend, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Jenna Bush Hager, last week.
Hoda said she's named after Halley's comet, which can be seen from Earth every seven years. "It was one of those things. I just picture her sailing through the sky," Hoda explained.
Haley's name also continues the "H" alliteration Hoda shares with her sister, Hala, and niece, Hannah. As for her middle name, Hoda said it's dedicated to the emotion she and boyfriend Joel Schiffman feel about her.