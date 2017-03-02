Al Roker Met Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy and Something Beautiful Happened

Al Roker got to meet Hoda Kotb's baby girl, Haley Joy!

On Thursday afternoon, the Today Show anchor took to Instagram to gush over meeting his co-host's daughter—who Hoda announced she adopted last week—and detailed the beautiful moment with some very kind words.

"If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," he captioned the photo, holding the baby in his arms and smiling. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬"