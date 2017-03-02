Lisa Vanderpump Opens a Dog Rescue Center Where You Can Get a Pup and Get It "Vanderpuffed"

Don't shop, adopt from Lisa Vanderpump. Then shop—but not for actual dogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened the Vanderpump Dogs dog rescue center in Los Angeles Thursday. In addition to adorable pups, it also offers merchandise, dog food and treats and grooming services—you can get your dog "Vanderpuffed." It also serves as a space for dog lovers to hang out—and enjoy a cup of tea.

"Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide," Vanderpump told E! News' Melanie Bromley exclusively, referring to husband Ken Todd. "One of pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn't, like, depressing and I know it's like nothing else you've ever seen."