Lorde's New Single "Green Light" Is Here and It Will Make You Get Up and Dance

If you were expecting to listen to some broody tunes from Lorde, think again.

The Kiwi songstress dropped "Green Light" Thursday and it's an absolute jam that will make you roll down your windows and car dance like you never have. Unlike some of her previous music that has been slower in pace, "Green Light" is an upbeat track that will course through your body.

The lyrics, of course, tell a different story that isn't quite as happy, but the beat will trick you into thinking it is.

"She thinks you love the beach / You're such a damn liar / Those great white have big teeth / I hope they bite you," she sings. Yikes.