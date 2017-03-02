Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Will Be Portrayed on the Next American Horror Story

Buckle up.

American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy tells E! News that Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton will be portrayed in the next installment of the FX anthology series, which will begin on the night of the 2016 presidential election.

However, it's not going to be focused on the two. They are more of a springboard.

"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy tells E! News, "and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."