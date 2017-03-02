Simone Biles Didn't Hesitate at a Second Chance to Join Dancing With the Stars

Simone's inclusion in season 24's roster of stars makes her the third member of the Final Five to compete on DWTS, following both Laurie and Aly Raisman, who finished in fourth place back in season 16. Despite the wealth of knowledge about the competition they would be able to bestow, Simone admitted she hadn't reached out to her teammates for any advice—yet.

"Not yet because it was all a secret until today, so I didn't tell, really, anyone," she said. "So, I'll contact them after this."

Knowing what an advantage gymnasts tend to have on Dancing With the Stars—Shawn Johnson and Nastia Lukin have both competed on the show as well—pro Sasha Farber didn't hold back on his excitement about being partnered with the 19-year-old.