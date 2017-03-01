Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Ash Wednesday With Daughter Maddie Aldridge: "God Is Good"

Jamie Lynn Spears continues to give thanks to God more than three weeks after her daughter survived an ATV accident.

While celebrating Ash Wednesday at a Catholic church, the country singer decided to pose for a selfie with her mom Lynne Spears and daughter Maddie Aldridge.

"#AshWednesday," she captioned the photo that featured Maddie smiling from ear-to-ear. "#GodIsGood."

The family's latest post comes close to a month after Maddie was hospitalized after an ATV accident. The eight-year-old was riding in a vehicle when it reportedly flipped over into a pond.

Maddie was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. She would defy doctors' expectations and was released one week later.