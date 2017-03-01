Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Ash Wednesday With Daughter Maddie Aldridge: "God Is Good"

Jamie Lynn Spears continues to give thanks to God more than three weeks after her daughter survived an ATV accident.
While celebrating Ash Wednesday at a Catholic church, the country singer decided to pose for a selfie with her mom Lynne Spears and daughter Maddie Aldridge.
"#AshWednesday," she captioned the photo that featured Maddie smiling from ear-to-ear. "#GodIsGood."
The family's latest post comes close to a month after Maddie was hospitalized after an ATV accident. The eight-year-old was riding in a vehicle when it reportedly flipped over into a pond.
Maddie was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. She would defy doctors' expectations and was released one week later.
"So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," Britney Spears' younger sister recently shared online. "I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers...God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood."
Recently, Maddie was able to celebrate Valentine's Day with her friends. She also returned to the basketball court for practice.
"I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time!" Lynne wrote. "Thank you, God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!!"