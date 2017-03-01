Late Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez's Girlfriend Opens Up About Their Newborn Daughter Penelope

Jose Fernandez

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Jose Fernandez looked forward to being a father, but sadly he did not live to see the birth of his daughter, Penelope

People spoke to the late pitcher's grieving girlfriend, Maria Arias, who informed the publication that their daughter was born last Friday and said that they're "both healthy and doing well." 

She explained that the newborn has, "brought a lot of light and joy into our lives."

The 24-year-old Marlins baseball player died almost five months ago in a boating accident. 

Only days before his tragic death, Fernandez shared a photo of Arias holding her baby bump, announcing that they were expecting a child.

The two lived together at the time, and Arias explains that their daughter, "has not taken any of the pain away, of course, because that's always going to remain, but she's definitely brightened up our lives. A lot of people were anticipating her arrival because, at the end of the day, it's a little piece of him that he left behind for us." 

Fernández died early Sunday morning, September 25, 2016, when his 32-foot fishing boat struck a jetty along Government Cut and Fisher Island in Miami Beach. We later learned that the two other victims who died onboard the tragic boat ride were his friends Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25. 

In the video, published days after his death, we see Fernandez with pregnant Arias. He starts off by saying, "Yea, I'm in love, man. I love this thing and I love this thing." He speaks to the camera as he gives Arias a kiss on the cheek and she moves down the camera and he rubs her stomach.

"I'm in love, man. It's hard to admit it," he says. "Tell me about it."

According to People, Arias has remained close with Fernandez's family, who are requesting privacy at this moment. 

