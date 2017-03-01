Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast Revealed: Find Out the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Fire up the spray tan machines and start dusting off your dance shoes!
Dancing With the Stars season 24 is set to kick off on March 20, and ABC has finally unveiled the official line-up of celebrities set to compete.
The season 24 cast of celeb contestants and their professional partners were announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning.
Some of the most notable names? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, beloved Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan, and Glee star Heather Morris, who was once a back-up dancer for Beyoncé When asked about her dance past and if it gives her more confidence, Morris said, "Yeah, I have a little bit. It's different, very different, ballroom is. I'm a little iffy."
Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic
Here is the full list of season 24's pairings:
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess
Charo and Keo Motsepe
Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Chris Kattan and Witney Carson
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy
Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy
Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold
Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd
"They're excited because we watch it together…They think it's going to be a lot of fun," Kerrigan said about her kids.
On the other side of the spectrum there's Fifth Harmony's Kordei who is in the middle of an Asian tour. "We're going to make it work," she said. Rehearsals in Tokyo, dances in Los Angeles.
As for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite Erika, who has dance experience thanks to her singing career, she said she's going into the show "head on."
"We're going to give it all we've got," she said, noting the music videos and tours hives her a "a little extra sass, that's for sure."
And then there's Charo. "This is my moment and I've got the moves," she said before dancing all over the GMA studio.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.