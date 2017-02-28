Get All the Details on Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump's Congress Joint Session Outfits

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
While all eyes were on President Donald Trump's first Joint Session of Congress this evening, viewers couldn't help but notice Melania and Ivanka Trump's equally on-trend fashion choices.
Both the First Lady and First Daughter donned designer duds in the Capitol building on Tuesday night and we've got a breakdown of all the details surrounding their sartorial choices.
FLOTUS opted to wear an embellished, sleek black blazer from Michael Kors' spring 2017 collection, paired naturally with a matching skirt and belt. The jacket retails for $5,000 while the skirt goes for $4,600.
Meanwhile, Ivanka hopped on social to share a photo of herself prepping for the big night ahead alongside her husband Jared Kushner via Twitter and wrote, "Getting ready to leave The White House with @RealDonaldTrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession."
The 35-year-old businesswoman sported a fuchsia Roland Mouret Rawlings dress that'll cost you $2,995 to get your hands on it.
However, if history repeats itself, it'll be pretty difficult to get either Melania or Ivanka's outfits by the time the Internet catches on—their past looks have sold out at stories around the country within hours!
Regardless, both women were dressed to the nines in their head-to-toe glam for the special evening.