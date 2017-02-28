Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Opens Up About Her First Weeks of Motherhood

Ashley Tisdale Schools a Body Shamer, Reminds the World Why Saying a Woman ''Looks Pregnant'' Is Never the Right Thing to Say
Just as Asa Soltan Rahmati predicted, motherhood is nothing short of golden.
Less than two months after welcoming her first child with partner Jermaine Jackson Jr., the Shahs of Sunset star is opening up about her new role as a parent. As you likely could have guessed, it's pretty darn "amazing."
"Words truly can't describe the way you feel," Asa shared with E! News exclusively. "Jermaine and I just stare at Soltan's face all day. It's amazing. I smell his skin and he looks at me and [he] just started smiling this week. Every little thing just makes us so happy."
According to Asa, her culture supports mothers not leaving the house for 40 days after having a baby. While some occasions are an exception like doctor appointments, the new mom has had lots of time to watch Jermaine embrace his role as a father.
"It's just so emotional. Soltan has my chin and hair and the rest is his dad. I can't even look at Jermaine the same way anymore," the Bravo star shared. "It's just the cutest thing! You see a new facet of your beloved that you've never seen."
She continued, "Just when I thought I could not love Jermaine more, we slipped into new depth of absolute love for each other that's totally different from before…He's honestly, and I knew this, the most incredible dad."
While Shahs of Sunset co-stars Reza Farahan and husband Adam Neely have been able to meet baby Soltan, extended family member Janet Jackson and her baby remain out of the country.
"I can't wait till they play and I can't wait to meet Eissa," Asa shared. "I'm sure he's so beautiful."
And although her baby boy remains mom's top priority, Asa continues to expand Asa Kaftans that are available at Nordstrom stores. She also is preparing to launch her new book May 9 titled Golden. Talk about super mom.
"Motherhood is the most beautiful thing. I'm honestly in love with motherhood and I can't believe how powerful nursing is," Asa shared with E! News. "We definitely want him to have a baby sister or brother. I'm so in love with motherhood and I can't believe I didn't start sooner."
