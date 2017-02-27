Here's Proof That Justin Timberlake Couldn't Stop Creating the Big Moments at the 2017 Oscars

Josh Hartnett Is Expecting Baby No. 2, Girlfriend Tamsin Egerton Debuts Bump at 2017 Oscars After-Party
Don't act like it's a bad thing to have a good time at the 2017 Oscars.
While viewers may have been expecting host Jimmy Kimmel and Hollywood's most famous actors to create the biggest moments of Sunday night, we're here to give credit to Justin Timberlake.
The Trolls star who scored a nomination for the film's single "Can't Stop the Feeling," made sure this weekend was filled with special moments and memories.
It's safe to say he didn't disappoint.
Once arriving on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre, J.T. looked handsome in his Tom Ford suit and bow-tie as he posed next to Jessica Biel.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
When his wife decided to pose solo soon after, the former 'N Sync member decided to photobomb the shots to the delight of photographers. "I call it perfection, baby!" he shared with Ryan Seacrest when commenting on his wife's Kaufman Franco ensemble.
Once inside the Dolby Theatre, J.T. helped kick things off with a performance of his smash-hit single. Instead of sticking to the stage, however, the performer decided to hit the dance floor—literally—and get several Hollywood stars dancing along.
Perhaps the best Oscar moment came when Justin and Ryan Gosling made the show a bit more magical with a mouseketeer reunion.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
While performing his big hit, J.T. tapped Ryan on the shoulder before moving down the aisle. An eyewitness later shared with E! News that the pair shook each other's hands during commercial break to make their The All New Mickey Mouse Club reunion complete.
To sum up the entire evening, J.T. headed to Instagram where he captured a special meeting with a famous Hollywood star. The rest, as they like to say, is history.
"I don't know how to process the fun I had last night so I'm just gonna leave you with a pic from the Nominees Dinner of me kissing Quincy Jones on the head," he wrote on social media "From the look on his face I think it's safe to say that he enjoyed it. #Oscars #QuincyJones."
Until next award season, J.T.
