Biggest Loser Host Bob Harper Suffers Heart Attack

Harper said he woke up two days later in the hospital and remained there for an additional six days. Though he's based in Los Angeles, TMZ reports he is still staying in NYC as his doctors have not cleared him to fly just yet.

Of course, with all of this, we can't help but wonder how someone as healthy as Harper could be at risk for a heart attack.

The host tells TMZ it's all genetics. In fact, his mother passed away from an heart attack.