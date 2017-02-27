Biggest Loser Host Bob Harper Suffers Heart Attack

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Bob Harper is working on recovering after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, E! News has learned.
NBC News gave us the following statement about the Biggest Loser host: "Bob Harper confirms to NBC News that he had a heart attack two weeks ago yesterday. He is on the mend."
According to TMZ, the fitness guru was working out at a gym in New York City when he collapsed. A doctor happened to be at the gym and was able to administer CPR, using paddles to keep Harper alive.
Harper said he woke up two days later in the hospital and remained there for an additional six days. Though he's based in Los Angeles, TMZ reports he is still staying in NYC as his doctors have not cleared him to fly just yet.
Of course, with all of this, we can't help but wonder how someone as healthy as Harper could be at risk for a heart attack.
The host tells TMZ it's all genetics. In fact, his mother passed away from an heart attack.
Our thoughts are with Harper as he continues to recover.
