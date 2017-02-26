Viola Davis Only Knows One Thing About Her Potential 2017 Oscars Speech: ''It Will Come From My Heart''

If she wins, Viola Davis hasn't thoroughly thought out her 2017 Oscars speech, but she can promise it will be heartfelt and uplifting.

The actress stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and opened up toRyan Seacrest about what she would say if she ended up winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

"Top of mind would just be [playwright] August Wilson and the universal message of humanity that he gives to people," she dished. "I don't know what it's going to be. I'm trying to come up with something wonderful, but it will come from my heart."