Halle Berry Feels "Romantic and Feminine" While Making Her Triumphant Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Welcome back to the Oscars, Halle Berry.

It's been four years since the Hollywood actress appeared on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest award show of the year.

But while walking outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening, the A-list star didn't disappoint with her Versace dress.

"I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year and this was the winner," she shared with Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good."

Halle appeared at the 89th Annual Academy Awards to serve as a presenter. Before announcing the winner for Best Director, the Hollywood veteran had to do a little practice in her heels during rehearsals.