Dakota Johnson Calls Starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey Franchise an ''Educational Experience'' at 2017 Oscars

Dakota Johnsonisn't the same actress she used to before landing Fifty Shades of Grey.

The star, whose breakout role came by way of the BDSM-themed movie franchise, spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest just before heading into the Dolby Theater at the 2017 Oscars. When asked about the lessons she's learned playing Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey, Dakota had this to say.

"It has been a very educational experience, both professionally and personally," the 27-year-old explained. "I've gotten to deal with certain things in a more grown up way. I have a better outlook on certain parts."