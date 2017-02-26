Taraji P. Henson Shares Why She ''Immediately Got Upset'' After Reading the Hidden Figures Script at the 2017 Oscars

Taraji P. Henson was just as captivated by the story of Hidden Figures as most moviegoers.

The actress talked about the Academy Award-nominated film while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars, including why reading the script made her so emotional

"When Ted Melfi, our director, sent me the script, I read it and I immediately got upset because I felt a dream had been stolen from me," Taraji told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I don't even care how much I was getting paid. It didn't matter. It became a passion project for me."

She added, "Projects like this don't come along often. You know you have something special by page 10. I didn't know these women existed. I grew up in a time where math and science was for boys, so I chose the seats in the back of the classroom when it came to math and science because that was the understanding."