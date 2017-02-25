Katherine Heigl's Latest Family Photo With Her Newborn Son Will Melt Your Heart

Prepare to say aww!

Katherine Heigl is back on Instagram Saturday with yet another absolutely precious photo of her newborn son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., but this time the entire Heigl-Kelley fam got in on the selfie fun. The actress is joined by hubby Josh Kelley and their two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh and Adalaide, 4, for the photo opp, which features the family of five snuggled up in bed.

"Everything about this impromptu family pic makes me laugh and laugh and laugh!!! We may have a 2017 Family Christmas card winner here people!" Heigl captioned the moment. Let's be honest, we couldn't agree more.

Katherine and Josh welcomed their third child together in late December, and ever since then, it's been nothing but bonding time for the new mama and her bundle of joy. She's also gearing up to return to her blog, Those Heavenly Days, which she used to document much of her pregnancy experience.