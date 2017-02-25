Alex Rodriguez and Tech CEO Anne Wojcicki Break Up After Less Than a Year: Report

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki have gone their separate ways, according to a new report from Page Six.

Multiple sources tell outlet the retired baseball star and tech CEO split a few months ago over differences in personality. "They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world," an insider shared with Page Six. "But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different."

Alex and Anne made their first public appearance as an official couple last May at the 2016 Met Gala, shortly after rumors began swirling about the pair becoming romantic.

The now-exes attended a NASA's Breakthrough Prize Ceremony together in December 2016.