Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington Showcase Daring Looks at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017

Kate Beckinsale, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington got playful with their fashion on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday.

The British actress sported a daring look; a sleeveless ankle-length pencil dress with a feather duster-like semi-sheer bodice, heavy black belt and black skirt.

Washington arrived in a retro-style sleeveless black tea-length dress with a sequined bodice.

And if Moonlight was your introduction to Naomie Harris, you may be amazed by her physical transformation back to her gorgeous self at the Spirit Awards. The actress, who plays a drug-addicted mother in the nominated coming-of-age film, sported a pink, blue and purple basket weave-patterned mini dress, paired with black and pearl beaded pumps on the blue carpet on the Santa Monica Pier.

Kerry Washington, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomie Harris, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Comics Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, who star in the Broadway show Oh, Hello, are the hosts of the event.

Presenters include Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Kate Beckinsale, Kirsten Dunst, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen, David Oyelowo, Amanda Peet, Freida Pinto, Aubrey Plaza, Edgar Ramirez, Jenny Slate and Miles Teller.

Per tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards took place one day before the 2017 Oscars.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

