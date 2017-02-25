Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are "Just Friends" Despite New Romance Rumors

TWD/Splash News
Daryl Dixon does not have himself a new girlfriend.
Walking Dead actor and fan-favorite Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger, who starred with him in the 2015 film Sky, sparked fresh romance rumors recently when they were photographed unloading bags and boxes from a Porsche in New York City. One paparazzi photo showed the actress smiling at him while holding a tote bag. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively that the two kissed on the lips and acted playful and also drove to a hotel.
A source told E! News Saturday that Kruger and Reedus are "just friends."
Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, sparked first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when The New York Daily News reported that the two made out in a bar in the city while the actress' then-boyfriend and fellow Sky co-star Joshua Jackson, 38, was on a trip overseas. A rep for Reedus denied to the newspaper that Reedus and Kruger had made out. A source close to Kruger then told The Daily Mail the was "completely fabricated and untrue."
Last July, it was reported the actress and Reedus attended a star-studded Fourth of July party together. They did not comment.
Two weeks later, the actress' rep said Kruger and Jackson had ended their 10-year relationship.
In December, Kruger attended Reedus' photography exhibition, which featured images from his 2013 book The Sun's Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head, in Paris.