Farrah Abraham Responds to Backlash Over 8-Year-Old Daughter's Birthday Party

Pipe down, mommy shamers—Farrah Abraham did not have her daughter skip school so that she could party.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had posted on her Instagram page Wednesday photos of her with daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham and the little girl's friends at her eighth birthday bash, which was also a slumber party.

"#HappyBirthday @sophialabraham #slumberparty on a school night 8 years old I can't believe it #thesearetheyears," Farrah wrote.

Naturally, many people rushed to judge.

"Why would anyone encourage and support a sleepover on a school night at such a young age??" one person wrote. "So irresponsible!"

"This was on Sunday night of President's Weekend—she did not have school the next day," Farrah told E! News in an exclusive statement. "I can only respond that the negative comments come from obvious ignorance."