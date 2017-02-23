[Spoiler] Pays Tribute on Instagram After Nashville's Devastating Ending

Well that was both expected and unexpected, and it was also completely devastating.

Nashville just killed Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton). She spent the entire episode in a hospital bed after her car crash last week, and at first it seems like things were going to be OK. She had a shattered pelvis and a few other injuries, but no bleeding in her brain or anything like that.

Then, as one daughter sang for her and the other was rushing to get back to the hospital, Rayna crashed, and she never fully recovered. Apparently her organs were failing, and pretty soon everyone knew that Rayna would most likely not survive. Everyone had a moment to say goodbye, including Maddie (Lennon Stella), who made it back just in time.

Even Juliette (Hayden Panetierre) stopped by and helped break some hearts. "All I ever wanted was for you to be proud of me," she whispered to the dying Rayna.