2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards: Complete List of Winners

Mandy Moore

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The stars got dressed up for the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Troian Bellisario, Matt Bomer, James Corden, Jane Fonda, Mamie Gummer, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Rhea Perlman, Lily Tomlin, Octavia Spencer and Jess Weixler attended the event Tuesday. This Is Us' Mandy Moore hosted the 19th annual ceremony, which celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Several winners were announced in advance of Tuesday's ceremony:

• Lily Collins received the LACOSTE Spotlight Award.

• Lois DeArmond received the Distinguished Service Award.

• Jeffrey Kurland received the Career Achievement Award.

• Meryl Streep received the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

• Ret Turner was posthumously inducted into the Guild's Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of winners:

La La Land, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Summit Entertainment

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic, Courtney Hoffman

La La Land, Mary Zophres (WINNER)

Lion, Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals, Arianne Phillips

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures

Hopper Stone/Hopper Stone, SMPSP - © TM/ © 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Excellence in Period Film

The Dressmaker, Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar!, Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus (WINNER)

Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

Doctor Strange

Jay Maidment/Marvel

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange, Alexandra Byrne (WINNER)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings, Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Crossman and Glyn Dillion

Photos

Movie Posters

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke, Lou Eyrich and Helen Huang (WINNER)

Empire, Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards, Johanna Argan and Kemal Harris

Transparent, Marie Schley

The Crown

Netflix

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown, Michele Clapton (WINNER)

Penny Dreadful, Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things (Series), Kimberly Adams and Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld (Pilot), Trish Summerville

Westworld (Series), Ane Crabtree

Game of Thrones, Carice van Houten

HBO

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones, Michele Clapton and April Ferry (WINNER)

The Man in the High Castle, J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time, Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow, Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead, Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: "Hold Up," B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: "The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars," Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: "The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti," Liz Botes

H&M: "Come Together" featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson, Milena Canonero

Pepsi: "Momotaro" Episode Four, featuring Jude Law, Ami Goodheart (WINNER)

