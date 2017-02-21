Will Lipstick Make You More Confident? 3 Women Put It to the Test

E!
There's only one cure for a bad mood: a kickass lipstick.
Call us crazy, but there's something about sporting a brightly colored lip that instantly makes any woman feel more pulled together. It doesn't matter why you need an energy boost; a well-intended coat of lipstick always does the trick.
It doesn't even matter what color it is, but the bolder the better. To test that theory, we asked three working women to throw on a daring shade from L'oréal Paris' new Infallible Paints/Lip collection, just because.
Here's what they had to say.
Tester: Jacqui Lee, E! News Creative Editor
Lip Color: L'oréal Paris' new Infallible Paints/Lip collection in Cool Coral
Review: "I'm pretty low-maintenance and I normally just wear lip balm, so the coral shade was a big change for me. The application was really precise and easy to apply quickly, which I appreciated. My lips felt pretty moisturized, too. It made me feel bold and fun and gave my whole look a boost. I even got a few compliments!"
Tester: Victoria Welch, E! News Content Manager
Lip Color: L'oréal Paris' new Infallible Paints/Lip collection in Fearless Fuchsia
Review: "I like makeup and wear it every day, but my style is a little more classic. I've done a bright pink before but it was literally at Coachella, so didn't know how it would translate to the office. My boss was the first one to notice and she loved it. Color wise, it really held up and was a fun twist for spring. It was a good confidence booster and I definitely want to experiment with more shades next time."
Tester: Stephanie Choie, E! News Campaign Manager
Lip Color: L'oréal Paris' new Infallible Paints/Lip collection in Bewitching Bordeaux
Review: "When I'm getting ready in the morning, I tend to focus more on my eyes than I do on my lips. I'm usually so busy that I stick with my standard clear lip gloss. This color is the darkest I've ever experimented with, so I was nervous about how long it would last without fading. To my surprise, the color has held up well (even through my salad at lunch) and I'm still wearing it now, over four hours later. Bonus: It tasted good, too—like berries!"
Pucker up ladies! You'll be glad you did.