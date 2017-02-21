NSFW Alert! Brandi Glanville and Her New Boyfriend Donald Friese Pose Completely Naked in Bed

Brandi Glanville is leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her relationship with her new man, Donald "DJ" Friese.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude in an NSFW photo her beau posted on Instagram Monday. In it, the couple is laying on a bed with no clothes on as their shadows and limbs are careful not to expose too much (other than some side-boob and a little bit of booty).

We can see Friese gripping Glanville's bare behind as his head pokes up over her shoulder. Most of her face is hidden by her arm.