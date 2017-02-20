Drake Who? Jennifer Lopez Admits She Has a Thing for Harry Styles

Speaking of age, the Shades of Blue star took a moment to shut down all the people who claim she only dates younger men.
"OK, first of all, stop! I don't date younger men. It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that," she said. "I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's about the person. It's about who they are, it has nothing to do with age."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
She continued, "But there's this thing because I dated Beau [Casper Smart], and he was younger—and he was the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me—I got labeled right away."
She promised that age has never been a factor when it comes to her love life. "If there's somebody older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger. It doesn't matter," she said. "It's just whether I'm attracted to them or not—attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever."
Most recently, J.Lo found that connection with Drake. Though they've since decided to cool things off for a bit (and spent Valentine's Day apart), she was all smiles while chatting about him and the time they spent working on their collaboration.
"He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. So we have a song together" she said. "I don't know what he's going to do with it, but yeah!"
Her current focus is on performing in her Las Vegas residency...and perhaps taking on the Super Bowl! While it's just a rumor for now, J.Lo is totally down.
"I think people want me to do it. There's always rumors about it," she said. "If they asked me, I would love to. I think it would be awesome. My dad would have an attack, he would be so happy. I would be so excited!"
Looks like we'll just have to wait and see (with fingers crossed!).