Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Romantic Adventure in Jamaica

Is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romance Jamaican anyone else crazy with all the feels?!

A source confirms to E! News the Revenge Body star and her boyfriend skipped out on the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans for an adventurous getaway to Jamaica. The lovebirds arrived in Kingston late last week, and have spent the following days taking in the sights and hitting the paradise's hottest spots.

KoKo shared a photo of the duo to her Snapchat just before embarking on a zip-lining adventure at Mystic Mountain in Ochos Rios on Saturday. They buckled up for safety in matching teal helmets and harnesses, also sporting matching oversized sunglasses.

Our insider also reveals Khloe and Tristan were spotted at Fiction Fantasy nightclub and dined at Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt's restaurant, Tracks & Records.